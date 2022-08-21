Parents and professionals trying to tackle pandemic-driven anxieties in children

Send this page to someone via email

Children in Canada are having a hard time adapting to the pandemic world. This has professionals and parents working overtime to tackle children’s mental health issues.

“We’re seeing a high level of difficulties with social anxiety and a high level of difficulties with obsessive-compulsive disorder,” said Dr. Rahmen Abdulrahman, a child psychiatrist.

A recent LifeWorks survey says 61 per cent of Canadian parents report the pandemic has had negative effects on their kids.

According to the report:

27 per cent say their children experience anxiety about the future

24 per cent report negative effects on social development

23 per cent report negative effects on academic development

Paula Allen, Senior Vice President of LifeWorks says while the problem is serious, at least parents are noticing.

“The fact that so many parents have identified that there’s something that might need an intervention is very positive,” said Allen.

Parents can support their kids said Dr. Abdulrehman.

“Gradual and ongoing exposure to the things they typically fear in a calm and kind way, not a forced way…can have a huge psychological benefit.”

However, Dr. Abdulrehman said the problem-solving shouldn’t fall entirely on parents, but rather on the mental health and health-care system.