Health

Parents and professionals trying to tackle pandemic-driven anxieties in children

By Michelle Karlenzig Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 6:34 pm
The mother said she allowed all three of her children to take one day off in the school year for their mental health, no questions asked. View image in full screen
The mother said she allowed all three of her children to take one day off in the school year for their mental health, no questions asked. Getty Images

Children in Canada are having a hard time adapting to the pandemic world. This has professionals and parents working overtime to tackle children’s mental health issues.

“We’re seeing a high level of difficulties with social anxiety and a high level of difficulties with obsessive-compulsive disorder,” said Dr. Rahmen Abdulrahman, a child psychiatrist.

Read more: New mental health clinic for youth opens in Winnipeg amid long waits in public system

A recent LifeWorks survey says 61 per cent of Canadian parents report the pandemic has had negative effects on their kids.

According to the report:

  • 27 per cent say their children experience anxiety about the future
  • 24 per cent report negative effects on social development
  • 23 per cent report negative effects on academic development

Paula Allen, Senior Vice President of LifeWorks says while the problem is serious, at least parents are noticing.

Story continues below advertisement

“The fact that so many parents have identified that there’s something that might need an intervention is very positive,” said Allen.

Parents can support their kids said Dr. Abdulrehman.

“Gradual and ongoing exposure to the things they typically fear in a calm and kind way, not a forced way…can have a huge psychological benefit.”

However, Dr. Abdulrehman said the problem-solving shouldn’t fall entirely on parents, but rather on the mental health and health-care system.

 

