Homicide investigators deployed following stabbing in Surrey’s Clayton Heights area 

Surrey RCMP said a man died after a stabbing near 184 Street and Fraser Highway in Surrey’s Clayton Heights area, Thursday evening.

On Thursday at around 10 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a stabbing and found a 45-year-old man with serious injuries.

The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service was able to apprehend one person near the scene and have taken that person into custody.

The 45-year-old victim taken to hospital, where he then succumbed to his injuries, police said.

BC RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating.

“Initial indications are that there was a confrontation involving the victim and several other parties prior to the stabbing,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said, with the Surrey RCMP.

“Work is being done to identify all parties who may have been involved or who may have witnessed this incident.”

IIHIT deployed to Surrey. Scene secured. More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/XxFF3dwfaC — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 19, 2022

