Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Homicide investigators deployed following stabbing in Surrey’s Clayton Heights area 

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 12:59 pm
Police investigators were at the apparent stabbing scene on Friday morning. View image in full screen
Police investigators were at the apparent stabbing scene on Friday morning. Global News

Surrey RCMP said a man died after a stabbing near 184 Street and Fraser Highway in Surrey’s Clayton Heights area, Thursday evening.

On Thursday at around 10 p.m., Mounties responded to a report of a stabbing and found a 45-year-old man with serious injuries.

Read more: Surrey, B.C. man dies from stab wounds after half-hour wait for ambulance

The Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service was able to apprehend one person near the scene and have taken that person into custody.

The 45-year-old victim taken to hospital, where he then succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Read more: Teen injured in stabbing at Surrey school, 2 teens arrested

Story continues below advertisement

BC RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating.

“Initial indications are that there was a confrontation involving the victim and several other parties prior to the stabbing,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said, with the Surrey RCMP.

“Work is being done to identify all parties who may have been involved or who may have witnessed this incident.”

Read more: One man dead after stabbing in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Click to play video: 'Woman charged in connection to random Yaletown stabbing that killed 29-year-old man' Woman charged in connection to random Yaletown stabbing that killed 29-year-old man
Woman charged in connection to random Yaletown stabbing that killed 29-year-old man – Jul 19, 2022
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Surrey tagSurrey RCMP tagIHIT tagBC RCMP tagSurrey crime tagCloverdale tagSurrey stabbing tagclayton heights tagOne dead tagOne Man Dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers