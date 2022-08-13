Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman left in serious condition after early morning stabbing in Abbotsford, B.C.

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 2:08 pm
Abbotsford police's major crime unit is investigating an early morning stabbing.
Abbotsford police's major crime unit is investigating an early morning stabbing. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.

Police said officers found the woman around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.

“Patrol officers conducting routine patrols located a 37-year-old female in medical distress within the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way,” said Sgt. Paul Walker.

Read more: OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney charged with murder in stabbing death of boyfriend

Abbotsford Police Department’s major crimes unit is conducting the investigation.

“At this point, we don’t know if this incident was random or targeted,” Walker said.

“However, we felt it was essential to let the public know and want to encourage anyone travelling in this area prior to this incident, or after, to contact us if they have dash camera footage or may have seen anything suspicious.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Salman Rushdie: Author on ventilator after being stabbed on New York stage

Police have not provided any details about a potential suspect but did say that the investigation is in its infancy and is working on identifying a suspect.

Police said initially the woman’s injuries were considered life-threatening but she is now considered stable.

Anyone with potential information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

Click to play video: 'Woman charged with fatal Yaletown stabbing' Woman charged with fatal Yaletown stabbing
Woman charged with fatal Yaletown stabbing – Jul 19, 2022
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Metro Vancouver tagAbbotsford police tagMajor Crime Unit tagAbbotsford crime tagAbbotsford stabbing tagwoman stabbed tagAbbyPD tagBC Stabbing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers