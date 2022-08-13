Woman left in serious condition after early morning stabbing in Abbotsford, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman in hospital with serious injuries.

Police said officers found the woman around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11.

“Patrol officers conducting routine patrols located a 37-year-old female in medical distress within the intersection of Gladwin Road and South Fraser Way,” said Sgt. Paul Walker.

Abbotsford Police Department’s major crimes unit is conducting the investigation.

“At this point, we don’t know if this incident was random or targeted,” Walker said.

“However, we felt it was essential to let the public know and want to encourage anyone travelling in this area prior to this incident, or after, to contact us if they have dash camera footage or may have seen anything suspicious.”

Police have not provided any details about a potential suspect but did say that the investigation is in its infancy and is working on identifying a suspect.

Police said initially the woman’s injuries were considered life-threatening but she is now considered stable.

Anyone with potential information regarding the incident is being asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

