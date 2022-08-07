Man wielding machete shot by police after allegedly stabbing multiple people: VPD

Multiple people were sent to hospital Saturday night after a man allegedly attacked them with a machete, according to Vancouver police investigators.
Police confronted the machete-wielding man in the Granville Street area, which led to shots being fired by VPD officers.
Police said there were four victims of the alleged machete attack; they remain in hospital with “life-altering injuries.”
The suspect was also injured in the shooting and was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“VPD officers were called by Vancouver Fire Rescue Services around 10 p.m. after a man set his suite on fire inside a rooming house near Granville and Smithe streets,” Const. Tania Visintin said.
“The man subsequently attacked and stabbed four people inside the building. When officers arrived, they were confronted by the suspect who was still armed with the weapon.
“Shots were fired by police and the suspect was injured.”
VPD’s major crime sections as well as the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. are now investigating.
