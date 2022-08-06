B.C. senior man left with serious injuries after alleged assault in Maple Ridge

Send this page to someone via email

A 65-year-old man is the victim of an alleged assault that took place in Maple Ridge on Friday, July 29, that has left him with serious injuries, police say.

Around 11:30 p.m. on July 29, police said officers were contacted by the senior man, who said he was the victim of an assault.

“Police have been extensively canvassing neighbourhoods and reviewing video surveillance to determine what happened to this man and the events that led up to him sustaining these injuries,” Cpl. Julie Klaussner said.

“Ridge Meadows Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) has continuity of the investigation and are seeking public assistance for witnesses and dash camera footage.”

The man was located by officers in the 22500 block of Kendrick Loop and was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with possible information or CCTV/ dashcam footage from the area at the time is being asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6521.

Global News has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for further comment.

