Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

B.C. senior man left with serious injuries after alleged assault in Maple Ridge

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 6, 2022 3:03 pm
A senior man was sent to hospital after an alleged assault in Maple Ridge. View image in full screen
A senior man was sent to hospital after an alleged assault in Maple Ridge. Lee Brow / The Canadian Press

A 65-year-old man is the victim of an alleged assault that took place in Maple Ridge on Friday, July 29, that has left him with serious injuries, police say.

Around 11:30 p.m. on July 29, police said officers were contacted by the senior man, who said he was the victim of an assault.

“Police have been extensively canvassing neighbourhoods and reviewing video surveillance to determine what happened to this man and the events that led up to him sustaining these injuries,” Cpl. Julie Klaussner said.

“Ridge Meadows Serious Crimes Unit (SCU) has continuity of the investigation and are seeking public assistance for witnesses and dash camera footage.”

The man was located by officers in the 22500 block of Kendrick Loop and was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Anyone with possible information or CCTV/ dashcam footage from the area at the time is being asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6521.

Global News has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for further comment.

