Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man praised for stepping in after woman assaulted at Vancouver McDonald’s

By Kristen Robinson Global News
Posted August 2, 2022 9:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Homeless man steps in to help female tourist assaulted in Vancouver’s West End' Homeless man steps in to help female tourist assaulted in Vancouver’s West End
A homeless man is being praised as a hero for stepping in to help a female tourist who'd been attacked by another homeless man in Vancouver's West End. As Kristen Robinson reports, it's just the latest in a series of violent stranger assaults in the city.

A man living on the streets in Vancouver is being praised as a hero for stepping in to help a woman who was being attacked at a fast-food restaurant in the West End.

James Mickelson was getting his morning coffee at the McDonald’s on Davie Street at Cardero around 9 a.m. Tuesday when he said an altercation broke out between a man and a woman.

The man had been trying to access the washroom, police said.

“When he realized it was occupied, he became very violently frustrated, began kicking the door, and he threw his coffee. This coffee then landed on one of the victims,” Const. Tania Visintin said.

When a woman, a tourist in her 60s, asked the man to leave, Mickelson said the suspect punched her.

Story continues below advertisement

 

“I had to step in and I had to basically take someone down and put him on the counter while he was pointing a butterknife into my neck,” he said.

Trending Stories

“And then I let him up and pushed his cart out (the door). That’s when the knife fell out of his hand and two officers came from Safeway and started to take control of the scene.”

Click to play video: 'Vancouver police release analysis on most recent serious crime incidents' Vancouver police release analysis on most recent serious crime incidents
Vancouver police release analysis on most recent serious crime incidents – Jul 19, 2022

The man, in his 40s, was arrested and is facing charges of assault with a weapon. He is known to police — and Mickelson.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is the second time I’ve put that gentleman to the ground,” he said.

Read more: ‘Vulnerable’ woman set on fire in Downtown Eastside, police say

Mickelson is well known on Davie Street, where many, like artist Sacha Christiano, are applauding his actions.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised,” Christiano said upon hearing about the incident. “The characters in this kind of community — we, surprisingly enough, have a lot of strong morals and impulses, so you would expect something like that. I’m surprised he didn’t hurt him any further, I guess, for such disrespect.”

While police say Vancouver is still seeing an average of four random and unprovoked attacks per day, they urge people not to intervene.

“However, in this case, this man did a very heroic gesture. He stood up to somebody and confronted somebody in a time of danger, so it was very brave of him to do so.”

Read more: Man in wheelchair stabbed as tensions rise at East Hastings Street tent city

Seemingly unfrazed, Mickelson managed to finish his coffee after the incident.

“It’s like I said, you never hit a woman in my presence ’cause you’ll regret it.”

Story continues below advertisement

– with files from Lasia Kretzel

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagVPD tagVancouver crime tagVancouver Police Department tagWest End tagVancouver-West End tagMcDonald's Assault tagVancouver McDonalds Assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers