Surrey, B.C. man dies from stab wounds after half-hour wait for ambulance

A man has died from self-inflicted stab wounds after waiting half an hour for an ambulance to arrive at his home in Surrey, B.C. last week.

The man stabbed himself while suffering from a mental health crisis at his residence near 158th Street and 86th Avenue on July 27, Global News has learned.

Surrey RCMP and firefighters responded to the 911 call and tried to stop the bleeding while paramedics were dispatched. In an emailed statement, B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirmed it received a 911 call at 6 p.m. last Wednesday in the 8600-block of 158th Street in the Fleetwood neighbourhood.

“Two paramedic ground crews were assigned at 6:22 p.m., with the first ambulance arriving at 6:27 p.m. and the second at 6:28 p.m.,” it wrote.

“Paramedics cared for and transported one patient to hospital in critical condition.”

BCEHS oversees the B.C. Ambulance Service and B.C. Patient Transfer Services.

In an interview, Troy Clifford, head of the Ambulance Paramedics of B.C., called the man’s death a “tragic situation.” He credited the Surrey RCMP for handling it “as best they could.

“When we start hearing of these delays that we’ve consistently heard of, that’s very disturbing,” the union president told Global News.

“Particularly, it sounds like it was an extended delay that would be not normal in these high acuity calls such as a serious call like a stabbing or bleeding, or any of the highest of calls that require immediate interventions.”

Last year, BCEHS said it was hiring more than 600 additional full-time paramedics across the province, along with new dispatchers, to help improve services. It has previously said staff sickness due to COVID-19 and other factors, including staff burnout, has impacted ambulance availability at times.

It is not clear whether low availability was a factor in the July 27 tragedy, or whether the man’s life could have been saved had paramedics arrived sooner.

“We know that waiting for an ambulance is stressful,” wrote BCEHS in its written statement.

“If the family is seeking information about our BCEHS response, we encourage them to reach out to our Patient Care Quality Office.”

In an interview, Cpl. Vanessa Munn of the Surrey RCMP said the case took a toll on the police officers who responded. Munn confirmed the man died of his injuries.

“Our officers put on a uniform and respond to emergency situations every day, but I mean at the end of the day, we’re all human and incidents like this one do leave a lasting impact,” she said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the Government of Canada website.