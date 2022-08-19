SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Springer leads Blue Jays against the Yankees following 5-hit game

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 19, 2022 3:05 am

Toronto Blue Jays (63-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-46, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (8-9, 3.16 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 142 strikeouts); Yankees: Jameson Taillon (11-3, 3.95 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 108 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -112, Blue Jays -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees after George Springer had five hits on Thursday in a 9-2 win over the Yankees.

New York is 42-18 in home games and 73-46 overall. The Yankees have the top team on-base percentage in the AL at .326.

Toronto is 27-29 in road games and 63-54 overall. The Blue Jays have the top team batting average in MLB play at .263.

The teams meet Friday for the 14th time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 8-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has a .301 batting average to rank 12th on the Yankees, and has 20 doubles, three triples and three home runs. Josh Donaldson is 9-for-38 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 26 home runs while slugging .509. Santiago Espinal is 10-for-26 with a double and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 3-7, .193 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Clay Holmes: 15-Day IL (back), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (foot), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Luis Severino: 60-Day IL (lat), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (achilles), Michael King: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (elbow), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Blue Jays: Tim Mayza: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
