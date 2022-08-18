1 cabin destroyed in North Shuswap, B.C. wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

One cabin has been destroyed in a remote fire burning in the North Shuswap.

Located on the east side of Seymour Arm of Shuswap Lake, the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire is estimated at 7.9 hectares, the same size it was Wednesday.

Discovered Tuesday, the blaze is suspected to be human-caused and is burning on a steep and heavily forested slope. An evacuation alert was issued on Wednesday for five cabins, which can only be reached by boat.

On Thursday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said one of those cabins has been destroyed.

“In an effort to protect the additional cabins in the boat-in-only area, BC Wildfire Service has deployed a structure protection unit,” said the CSRD.

Story continues below advertisement

“This unit will set up multiple sprinkler systems on and around structures to add moisture and increase the humidity in the area. These systems reduce the chance that embers will ignite the structures.”

1:53 Crews making good progress on South Okanagan wildfires Crews making good progress on South Okanagan wildfires

The regional district says rank one and rank two fire behaviour has been observed. That translates into a smouldering surface fire and a slow rate of spread.

Though the fire is remote — around 20 km south of the community of Seymour Arm, or 14 km northeast of Anglemont — the public is asked to stay clear of the area to avoid interfering with firefighting operations.

1:59 Apex Mountain Village residents get green light to return home Apex Mountain Village residents get green light to return home