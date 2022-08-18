SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

1 cabin destroyed in North Shuswap, B.C. wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 8:28 pm
An aerial view of the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire, a remote blaze that’s burning near the shores of Shuswap Lake. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire, a remote blaze that’s burning near the shores of Shuswap Lake. BC Wildfire Service

One cabin has been destroyed in a remote fire burning in the North Shuswap.

Located on the east side of Seymour Arm of Shuswap Lake, the Mount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire is estimated at 7.9 hectares, the same size it was Wednesday.

Discovered Tuesday, the blaze is suspected to be human-caused and is burning on a steep and heavily forested slope. An evacuation alert was issued on Wednesday for five cabins, which can only be reached by boat.

Read more: New wildfire reported in B.C.’s North Shuswap region, BC Wildfire Service says

On Thursday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) said one of those cabins has been destroyed.

“In an effort to protect the additional cabins in the boat-in-only area, BC Wildfire Service has deployed a structure protection unit,” said the CSRD.

Story continues below advertisement

“This unit will set up multiple sprinkler systems on and around structures to add moisture and increase the humidity in the area. These systems reduce the chance that embers will ignite the structures.”

Click to play video: 'Crews making good progress on South Okanagan wildfires' Crews making good progress on South Okanagan wildfires
Crews making good progress on South Okanagan wildfires

The regional district says rank one and rank two fire behaviour has been observed. That translates into a smouldering surface fire and a slow rate of spread.

Though the fire is remote — around 20 km south of the community of Seymour Arm, or 14 km northeast of Anglemont — the public is asked to stay clear of the area to avoid interfering with firefighting operations.

Click to play video: 'Apex Mountain Village residents get green light to return home' Apex Mountain Village residents get green light to return home
Apex Mountain Village residents get green light to return home
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfire tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagShuswap tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagshuswap lake tagColumbia Shuswap Regional District tagCSRD tagAnglemont tagSeymour Arm tagMount Grice-Hutchinson wildfire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers