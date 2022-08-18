Bancroft, Ont. man arrested for child pornography following OPP investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Bancroft, Ont., man faces a child pornography charge following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

According to OPP, as part of the investigation, members of its Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Bancroft OPP executed a warrant at a residence in Bancroft on Tuesday where they seized several electronic devices.

One person was also arrested.

Samuel Robbins, 27, of Bancroft, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

He is being held in custody for a bail hearing, OPP said Thursday.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement