Crime

Bancroft, Ont. man arrested for child pornography following OPP investigation

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 5:07 pm
A Bancroft, Ont. man is facing a charge following a child sexual exploitation investigation by OPP. View image in full screen
A Bancroft, Ont. man is facing a charge following a child sexual exploitation investigation by OPP. The Canadian Press file

A Bancroft, Ont., man faces a child pornography charge following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

According to OPP, as part of the investigation, members of its Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, Digital Forensics Unit and Bancroft OPP executed a warrant at a residence in Bancroft on Tuesday where they seized several electronic devices.

One person was also arrested.

Samuel Robbins, 27, of Bancroft, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

He is being held in custody for a bail hearing, OPP said Thursday.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Teen delivers powerful speech on child exploitation' Teen delivers powerful speech on child exploitation
