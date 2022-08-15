Woodstock, Ont. doctor arrested on child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, Woodstock, Ont., police arrested a local doctor wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant on child pornography charges.

Dr. Robert Stern, 58, of Woodstock has been charged with possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography.

Stern was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

On July 27, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Stern after police executed a search warrant on a home earlier that month.

Stern began practising as a family physician in Woodstock in 1991 and previously served as the president of the Oxford County medical society for more than 20 years.

Last month, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario confirmed that Stern is no longer practising medicine.

