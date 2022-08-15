Menu

Crime

Woodstock, Ont. doctor arrested on child pornography charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 15, 2022 10:49 am
Woodstock Police Service building View image in full screen
Woodstock, Ont., police have arrested a local doctor wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant on child pornography charges. Woodstock Police Service / Twitter

On Monday, Woodstock, Ont., police arrested a local doctor wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant on child pornography charges.

Read more: Canada-wide warrant issued for Woodstock, Ont. doctor in child porn investigation

Dr. Robert Stern, 58, of Woodstock has been charged with possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography.

Stern was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

On July 27, a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for Stern after police executed a search warrant on a home earlier that month.

Stern began practising as a family physician in Woodstock in 1991 and previously served as the president of the Oxford County medical society for more than 20 years.

Last month, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario confirmed that Stern is no longer practising medicine.

