Crime

Regina SWAT team arrest leads to multiple firearm charges

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 3:10 pm
The Regina SWAT team was called out Wednesday evening to a home on 7th Avenue.
The Regina Police Service, with the help of the gang unit, patrol and SWAT, arrested a 31-year-old man Wednesday evening who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Officers said they found out the suspect was in a Regina residence on 7th Avenue through an investigation.

They added that they enlisted the help of SWAT because police believed he was armed.

Just after 6 p.m., two adults and a child exited the home without incident, with both adults taken into custody, but only one was charged.

Police said they found a sawed-off Remington 12-gauge shotgun, 12-gauge shotgun ammunition, and .22-calibre ammunition inside the building.

Officers said Collin Pratt was charged with possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, possession of a weapon obtained by the commission of an offence, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, careless use of a firearm, tampering with the serial number of a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm contrary to an order, and three counts of possession of ammunition contrary to an order.

Pratt made his appearance in provincial court Thursday morning.

