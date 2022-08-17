Elks lose their best lineman for Friday’s game in Ottawa

The Edmonton Elks will look to break a three-game losing streak on Friday in our nation’s capital when they face the Ottawa Redblacks. The football team will have to deal with not having the services of their best offensive lineman as well.

Centre David Beard has been ruled out for Friday’s contest after appearing on the Elks’ injury report as having an illness.

Big news today and it's not good news. OL David Beard is out for Friday's game in Ottawa. I would guess either Mark Korte or Tomas Jack-Kurdyla will take over at centre.

Beard was able to practicse on Tuesday and has played the first nine games of the season. Either Mark Korte or Tomas Jack-Kurdyla will take Beard’s spot at centre.

Whoever the centre is, they will be snapping the ball to quarterback Taylor Cornelius who will make his fifth-straight start of the season on Friday night in Ottawa.

Over his last three games, Cornelius has averaged 221 yards passing but has been sacked a staggering 14 times. Elks head coach Chris Jones said, overall, he’s happy with Cornelius but last week’s late interception in the fourth quarter in a 34-23 loss to the Riders shows his decision-making needs to improve.

“He’s a little bit caught in between at times. He’s got the ability to either turn the ball loose or run with it,” Jones said. “If you’re confused in this league, and there are good defensive co-ordinators and defensive personnel…

“If you have to move around to give us some yards, then you do that. I thought in the first half, he was pretty assertive in his running and then in the second half he was a little bit more cautious to go take off and try to make the defence defend him.”

Kickoff on Friday between the Elks and Redblacks from TD Place Stadium in Ottawa will be at 5 p.m. 630 CHED will have live coverage beginning with Countdown to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m.