Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Elks lose their best lineman for Friday’s game in Ottawa

By Dave Campbell 630CHED
Posted August 17, 2022 10:00 pm
David Beard celebrates with teammates View image in full screen
Edmonton Elks offensive lineman David Beard celebrates with teammates folloiwng a touchdown on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Brent Stephen/630 CHED

The Edmonton Elks will look to break a three-game losing streak on Friday in our nation’s capital when they face the Ottawa Redblacks. The football team will have to deal with not having the services of their best offensive lineman as well.

Centre David Beard has been ruled out for Friday’s contest after appearing on the Elks’ injury report as having an illness.

Story continues below advertisement

Beard was able to practicse on Tuesday and has played the first nine games of the season. Either Mark Korte or Tomas Jack-Kurdyla will take Beard’s spot at centre.

Read more: Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

Whoever the centre is, they will be snapping the ball to quarterback Taylor Cornelius who will make his fifth-straight start of the season on Friday night in Ottawa.

Over his last three games, Cornelius has averaged 221 yards passing but has been sacked a staggering 14 times. Elks head coach Chris Jones said, overall, he’s happy with Cornelius but last week’s late interception in the fourth quarter in a 34-23 loss to the Riders shows his decision-making needs to improve.

“He’s a little bit caught in between at times. He’s got the ability to either turn the ball loose or run with it,” Jones said. “If you’re confused in this league, and there are good defensive co-ordinators and defensive personnel…

“If you have to move around to give us some yards, then you do that. I thought in the first half, he was pretty assertive in his running and then in the second half he was a little bit more cautious to go take off and try to make the defence defend him.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kickoff on Friday between the Elks and Redblacks from TD Place Stadium in Ottawa will be at 5 p.m. 630 CHED will have live coverage beginning with Countdown to Kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton Elks Wall of Honour' Edmonton Elks Wall of Honour
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sports tagCFL tagFootball tagEdmonton Elks tagCanadian Football League tagCanadian Football tagCFL Football tag2022 CFL season tagDavid Beard tagMark Korte tagTomas Jack-Kurdyla tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers