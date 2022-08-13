Edmonton Elks induct 3 veteran players to Wall of Honour

The Edmonton Elks will induct three veteran players into their Wall of Honour during Saturday’s game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Former players, Ed Jones, Joe Hollimon and Jim Germany were all part of the team’s five-in-a-row Grey Cup era between 1978 and 1982. Tonight they will receive the high honour for their major contributions to the team during those winning years.

Jones’ defensive efforts were particularly impactful on the team’s consecutive championship wins.

“It’s a great honour, it’s something that… all players look forward to possibly have their name enshrined on the wall or in the hall of fame,” Jones told Global News Mornings. “It’s something we all talked about 20-30 years ago and I’m glad it came to fruition.”

The team they put together in the mid-seventies was the same team that worked together to get to those championships finals, Jones said, and that’s really what made the five wins possible.

“I see the CFL as a great league, minus the fan support. It’s a shame we don’t have the fan support we did when I played because that really motivates guys on the field, especially when you got 60,000 people hollering ‘Go Elks Go!’” Jones said.

Commonwealth Stadium, where the Elks still play today was opened up to 60,000 fans during the team’s heyday.

The Elks take on the Roughriders Saturday at the famed Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Saturday.