Defensive reinforcements could be coming for Roughriders in time to face B.C. Lions

Send this page to someone via email

Nathan Rourke and the high-flying B.C. Lions can take care of two objectives with one win Friday night.

B.C. (7-1) visits the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-4) to open a home-and-home series riding a four-game win streak.

Included was a 32-17 decision at Mosaic Stadium on July 29, a game that saw Rourke, of Victoria, throw for 336 yards and two TDs and rush eight times for 20 yards and a touchdown.

The Lions can clinch the season series against Saskatchewan with a victory and also move to within two points of idle Winnipeg (9-1) atop the West Division standings.

The Riders enter this week’s action tied with Calgary (5-3) for third in the conference, although the Stampeders have a game in hand.

Story continues below advertisement

The Riders will visit B.C. Place Stadium on Aug. 26.

Defensive reinforcements could be on the way for the Riders with defensive linemen Pete Robertson and Garrett Marino both expected to return.

Robertson has been out since suffering a foot injury in Saskatchewan’s 28-13 win over Ottawa on July 8.

At the time, he’d registered a CFL-high seven sacks in just five games and a testament to Robertson’s dominance is that he remains tied for the league lead in that category despite his absence.

2:13 Blue and gold hype growing over undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers Blue and gold hype growing over undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Marino has finished serving a four-game suspension — the longest in league history — he received July 11 for delivering a low hit on Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and making comments about Masoli’s heritage.

CFL defences have had trouble containing Rourke and the Lions.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. ranks first in offensive points (36.4 per game), offensive TDs (35), net offence (456 yards per game), passing (366.8 yards), time of possession (32 minutes 51 seconds), completion percentage (79.7), most 30-plus yard completions (20) and passing TDs (23).

Rourke was named the CFL’s top performer on Tuesday for the third straight week and fifth time this season. He threw for 488 yards — breaking his own Canadian single-game record — and two TDs in rallying B.C. to a 41-40 road win over Calgary. Rourke also had two one-yard runs for touchdowns.

Rourke leads the CFL in passing yards (2,906), passing TDs (23) and completion percentage (80.1 per cent).

Lions receiver Bryan Burnham was the CFL’s No. 2 performer last week after posting season nights in catches (eight) and receiving yards 165 yards (20.6-yard average) and a touchdown versus Calgary.

1:47 CFLPA and Football Canada partnering to help grow football in Canada CFLPA and Football Canada partnering to help grow football in Canada – Aug 2, 2022

But Saskatchewan counters with a defence that’s ranked first overall in sacks (32) and forced turnovers (29), second in fewest offensive TDs allowed (14) and third on average offensive points (20.2).

Story continues below advertisement

The Riders are also coming off a 34-23 road win over Edmonton, their first victory in four games. Saskatchewan is 3-2 at home and 2-1 within the West Division.

B.C., though, is 3-0 on the road and 4-1 within the conference.

Pick: B.C.

1:38 First full-time female coach in CJFL says it was right place, right time First full-time female coach in CJFL says it was right place, right time – Jul 29, 2022

Edmonton Elks vs. Ottawa Redblacks

Friday night

At Ottawa, the Redblacks (1-7) come off the bye with ground to make up, having fallen four points behind Hamilton and Montreal for third in the East Division.

What’s more, they’re is a dismal 0-4 at TD Place. Edmonton (2-7) can sympathize. It’s coming off an 11-point loss to Saskatchewan, its 12th straight at Commonwealth Stadium. However, not only are the Elks 2-3 on the road, both of their wins have come against Eastern clubs. And they’re 2-0 within the East.

Story continues below advertisement

Pick: Edmonton.

5:53 Former McMaster coach blazes trail to NFL for women in football Former McMaster coach blazes trail to NFL for women in football – Jul 18, 2022

Hamilton Tiger-Cats versus Montreal Alouettes

Saturday afternoon

At Montreal, the Alouettes (3-6) are coming off a 20-17 overtime win over previously unbeaten Winnipeg.

This is an important game for the home team, which lost the series opener 24-17 at Tim Hortons Field on July 28. Hamilton (3-6) can clinch the season series with a win but it’s unclear who’ll start at quarterback.

Matt Schiltz started, was injured but then finished last week’s win over Toronto with Dane Evans (shoulder) on the one-game injured list and day to day.

Pick: Montreal.

1:38 First full-time female coach in CJFL says it was right place, right time First full-time female coach in CJFL says it was right place, right time – Jul 29, 2022

Calgary Stampeders versus Toronto Argonauts

Saturday night

Story continues below advertisement

At Toronto, the Argonauts (4-4) will be minus Canadian running back Andrew Harris (torn pectoral muscle) and receiver Cam Phillips (groin) against what should be a motivated Calgary squad.

B.C. outscored the Stampeders (5-3) by a 20-7 margin in the fourth quarter to secure it’s one-point win at McMahon Stadium. Both teams are banged up but the Argos were outscored 20-6 in the second half of last weekend’s loss to Hamilton.

Pick: Calgary.

Last week: 3-1. CP’s overall record: 32-7.