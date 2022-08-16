Menu

Canada

Lions’ Nathan Rourke named CFL’s top performer for 3rd-straight week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2022 8:10 pm
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke looks downfield during second half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. View image in full screen
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke looks downfield during second half CFL football action against the Calgary Stampeders in Calgary, Saturday Aug. 13, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Another week, another CFL top performer honour for B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Rourke was named the CFL’s top performer Tuesday for the third straight week and fifth time this season. Lions receiver Bryan Burnham and defensive back Wesley Sutton of the Montreal Alouettes earned second and third performer honours, respectively.

Rourke, of Victoria, threw for 488 yards, breaking his own Canadian single-game record, and two touchdowns to rally B.C. to a 41-40 road win over the Calgary Stampeders. Rourke also ran for two Tds.

READ MORE: B.C. Lions led by quarterback Nathan Rourke in 41-40 comeback win over Stampeders

Rourke leads the CFL in passing yards (2,906), passing TDs (23) and completion percentage (80.1 per cent).

Click to play video: 'Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter' Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter
Nathan Rourke ready for first season as starter – May 21, 2022

Burnham posted season nights in catches (eight) and receiving yards 165 yards (20.6-yard average) and a touchdown versus Calgary. He recorded his first 100-yard game of the year and 19th of his CFL career.

Sutton had five tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in Montreal’s 20-17 overtime win over Winnipeg, which was the Bombers first loss of the season following nine straight victories. The sacks were Sutton’s first in the CFL (resulting in 15 yards lost) and his late strip sack set up an Alouettes TD that forced overtime.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
