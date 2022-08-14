Menu

Sports

B.C. Lions led by quarterback Nathan Rourke in 41-40 comeback win over Stampeders

By Donna Spencer The Canadian Press
Posted August 14, 2022 2:24 pm

B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke threw for 488 yards and engineered a 41-40 comeback win Saturday over the Calgary Stampeders.

The 24-year-old from Victoria recovered from two early interceptions, which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns, running for a pair of short-yardage touchdowns and throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the exciting CFL contest.

Read more: Elks host Riders while looking to end struggles both at home and against the West

Completing 39 of 52 pass attempts, Rourke broke his own single-game passing record by a Canadian following the 477 yards he posted in last week’s win over Edmonton.

“There’s going to come a time in my life when I’m going to look back and realize how fortunate I was to be able to play with him,” Bryan Burnham said, a B.C. Lion receiver.

“I’m just excited to be a part of it.”

Sean Whyte’s 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the game capped the Lions’ comeback.

Read more: Rourke reaches new heights as B.C. Lions rout struggling Edmonton Elks 46-14

The Stampeders led by nine points midway through the fourth quarter when Peyton Logan scored on an electric 99-yard kick return, but the Lions chewed through that deficit.

“It wasn’t pretty by any means but we found a way to win, but I’m proud of the guys for staying together and finding a way,” Rourke said.

Rourke threw touchdown passes to Burnham and Dominique Rhymes. Whyte also kicked field goals from 19, 38 and 23 yards out.

The Lions (7-1) and Stampeders (5-3) rank second and third respectively in the CFL’s West Division behind the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-1).

“Bad penalties, bad decisions. Everybody, from the sidelines to the guys on the field, everybody was terrible,” Bo Levi Mitchell said. “It was a bad second half. You score 40 points, you can’t lose a game.”

Blue and gold hype growing over undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2022.

