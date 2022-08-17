Manitoba government expands eligibility for cystic fibrosis medication to include kids

Send this page to someone via email

Young Manitobans with cystic fibrosis now have access to a medication previously available to children aged 12 and up.

The province announced expanding eligibility for Trikafta — a cystic fibrosis medication — to include kids six and older on Wednesday.

This change comes after the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health recommended an adjustment to allow younger children access to the drug last month.

“Our government is committed to strengthening healthcare by ensuring Manitobans have access to high-quality, transformative medications that help to manage their illness and greatly improve their quality of life,” said Health Minister Audrey Gordon.

“Trikafta has been shown to significantly improve the quality of life for people with cystic fibrosis, and we know this will give new hope to children and their families. Expanding coverage to younger people will ensure they can access this transformative medication and live their lives to the fullest for years to come.”

Story continues below advertisement

Gordon encouraged parents and caregivers who might benefit from Trikafta to speak with their health-care provider.

President and CEO of Cystic Fibrosis Canada Kelly Grover said this will change the future for many young kids living with the disorder.

“Last year, Manitoba funded the drug for those 12 and older and today has continued to recognize Trikafta’s extraordinary, transformative value by expanding coverage of Trikafta to include children ages six to 11 years old.

“We celebrate this news alongside our CF community in Manitoba, who has worked tirelessly for this day.”

3:17 Manitoba golf tournament supporting Cystic Fibrosis Canada Manitoba golf tournament supporting Cystic Fibrosis Canada – May 13, 2022