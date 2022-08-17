Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest, charge man after stabbing on Broadway

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 1:09 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged a man after a stabbing on Broadway. Elisha Dacey/Global News

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged a man after a stabbing on Broadway.

Central District general patrol units responded to reports of a stabbing at an apartment building in the 300 block of Broadway at 1:11 a.m. on Monday.

Police say officers found a critically injured man in a suite and gave him emergency medical care, including chest seals and medical bandages. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later upgraded to stable.

A firearm was also discovered nearby and was seized.

A  24-year-old man was arrested after attending a different hospital with minor injuries. Police say a knife was found in his possession and seized.

It is believed the suspect and victim knew each other.

The suspect is facing multiple charges and has been detained in custody.

