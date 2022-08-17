Menu

Traffic

Fatal crash on Highway 1 west of Calgary

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 17, 2022 10:02 am
RCMP at the scene of a fatal crash westbound on Highway 1 near Hermitage Road on Aug. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
RCMP at the scene of a fatal crash westbound on Highway 1 near Hermitage Road on Aug. 17, 2022. Global News

RCMP say one person died in a collision on Highway 1 Wednesday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., Cochrane RCMP, along with the fire department and EMS, were called to a serious collision on Highway 1 near Hermitage Road.

When police arrived on scene, they confirmed one person was dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. On Wednesday morning, RCMP couldn’t confirm if more than one vehicle was involved in the crash.

As of 7:45 a.m., the right-hand lane of Highway 1 westbound was closed.

More to come…

