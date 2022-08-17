Fatal crash on Highway 1 west of Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say one person died in a collision on Highway 1 Wednesday morning.

Around 6:45 a.m., Cochrane RCMP, along with the fire department and EMS, were called to a serious collision on Highway 1 near Hermitage Road.

When police arrived on scene, they confirmed one person was dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. On Wednesday morning, RCMP couldn’t confirm if more than one vehicle was involved in the crash.

As of 7:45 a.m., the right-hand lane of Highway 1 westbound was closed.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement

1:48 Alberta police force would establish 10 officer minimum staffing, ‘decentralize’ urban detachments Alberta police force would establish 10 officer minimum staffing, ‘decentralize’ urban detachments