Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman faces 11 charges after Airdrie RCMP respond to ‘suspicious vehicle’

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 11:49 am
Click to play video: 'Calgary police say they’re seeing an increase in summer crimes' Calgary police say they’re seeing an increase in summer crimes
Calgary police are seeing an increase in summer crimes, like vandalism and thefts. As Elissa Carpenter reports, officers say thieves are looking for crimes of opportunity – Jul 26, 2022

One person is in custody after Airdrie RCMP found multiple weapons, ammunition and stolen items in a “suspicious vehicle” Friday.

Police received a call just before 8:20 a.m. about a BMW parked in the Coopers town promenade parking lot.

Read more: Airdrie emergency crews fight to contain residential structure fire

Ashley Candice Steele, 32, who was in the car, “was arrested on a traffic safety act warrant held by Calgary Police Service,” according to a news release Saturday night.

Police found several weapons, including a crossbow, shotgun, knife, snap gun and hatchet in the car, as well as “stolen government identification and tools commonly used in break-ins,” read the release.

The car’s license plate was also forged.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Airdrie RCMP conducted police operation in Big Springs neighbourhood

Steele has been charged with 11 offences after the search and seizure. She is due in Airdrie provincial court on Aug. 25.

Police ask anyone with any information about this incident to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or CrimeStoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagBreak And Enter tagCPS tagAirdrie tagAirdrie RCMP tagweapons charges tagAirdrie crime tagSuspicious Vehicle tagCalgary Police Services tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers