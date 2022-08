Send this page to someone via email

A London, Ont., resident is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation in Grand Bend.

Lambton County OPP said an assault was reported on Main Street in Grand Bend, Ont.

Officers say they found two victims who reported assaults.

Paulo Haponczuk-Brito, 39, of London, has been charged with assault and two counts of sexual assault.