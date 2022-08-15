74-year-old Lois Chartand found dead: Sask. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP said 74-year-old Lois Chartrand, who had been missing Aug. 4, was found dead on Sunday.

Chartland was found in a forested area roughly one kilometre from where she was last seen.

Police say Chartrand was last seen around 11 a.m. on Aug. 4, when she became separated from another person while picking mushrooms northeast of Smeaton, Sask.

Chartrand and a friend rode a quad down a trail into the forest and then set out on foot with pails to pick mushrooms. They lost visual contact with one another while picking mushrooms.

The search for Chartrand lasted 10 days.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said the family has been notified, and their thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.

Saskatchewan RCMP said police thank all the agencies and individuals that helped in the search, including Alberta RCMP, Saskatoon Police Service, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, Search and Rescue Saskatchewan Association of Volunteers, Civilian Air Search and Rescue Association and Heli Recon.

RCMP saidy police thanked community members and Chartrand’s family, who helped support and feed searchers.

0:33 Saskatchewan government appoints administrator for private schools in wake of abuse allegations Saskatchewan government appoints administrator for private schools in wake of abuse allegations