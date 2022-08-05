Sask. police search for 74-year-old woman last seen picking mushrooms northeast of Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP are searching for a 74-year-old woman who became separated from another person during mushroom picking northeast of kilometre 30 on the Hanson Lake Road, Highway 106.

According to police, Lois Chartrand, an experienced mushroom picker, was last seen around 11 a.m. on Aug. 4, when she became separated from another person she was with. That person called police when they were unable to find her.

“Lois is described as being approximately 90 pounds and is 5 feet tall,” an RCMP press release states. “She was last wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.”

Police have communicated with Chartrand through a radio she is carrying, as recently as 6 a.m. Friday, but she has not yet been located.

“Severe thunderstorms, wind and rain that came through the area impacted the search for Lois last night,” police said. “Members of Saskatoon Search and Rescue, RCMP Search and Rescue, local people familiar with the area and Nipawin, Carrot River, Deschambault Lake and Smeaton RCMP Detachments are currently searching for her.”

The police are asking anyone who is familiar with the area that is available to assist with the search for Chartrand to report to the command post set up approximately 32 kilometres north of Smeaton on Highway 106.

“Please attend this location and sign in so everyone is accounted for and a methodical grid search can be completed,” police said. “There is limited to no cell service in this area and we stress we do not want people unfamiliar with the terrain to get lost.”

Police are asking anyone who sees Chartrand to call 911 immediately.

