Crime

Saskatchewan RCMP link string of theft incidents across three provinces

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 4, 2022 4:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Wynard RCMP dashcam footage of July 8 ramming' Wynard RCMP dashcam footage of July 8 ramming
Wynard RCMP released dashcam footage of a white pickup truck ramming their vehicle after officers tried to stop a suspect in a fuel theft on July 8 – Jul 15, 2022

An investigation by Saskatchewan RCMP back on July 8 might be connected to at least 23 incidents across Saskatchewan, Alberta, and B.C.

Officers were investigating a call about fuel theft at a local business in Wynard, Sask. and that led to a police vehicle getting rammed, and neighbouring communities in Yorkton, Dunleath, Tyner and Eston receiving reports of stolen vehicles, or finding those vehicles abandoned.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP investigate string of vehicle thefts

Crime analysts with the Saskatchewan RCMP were brought in to see if there were other related incidents with this investigation, and said at least 23 incidents in central and southern Saskatchewan, Hanna, Alberta, and Kelowna, B.C. could be connected.

These incidents occurred between July 6 and July 16, and include vehicle thefts, fuel thefts, flight from police, thefts from vehicles, and use of a stolen credit card.

Officers said they’ve identified two people of interest: one is a man described with having blonde hair, slim build and a tattoo on the left side of his neck, while the other is a woman described as having blonde hair with dark roots and a slim build.

RCMP have supplied the following photos, and ask anyone who recognizes these two to contact the police.

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking to identify this man. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP are looking to identify this man. Saskatchewan RCMP
Saskatchewan RCMP are looking to identify this woman. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP are looking to identify this woman. Saskatchewan RCMP
Click to play video: 'Influx of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads present psychological challenges to first responders' Influx of fatalities on Saskatchewan roads present psychological challenges to first responders
