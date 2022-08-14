Menu

Canada

Creighton RCMP searching for missing 66-year-old woman

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 8:27 pm
66-year-old Margaret Barney was last seen walking in the campground on Saturday August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m. View image in full screen
66-year-old Margaret Barney was last seen walking in the campground on Saturday August 13, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Courtesy of Sask RCMP

On August 14, shortly after midnight, Creighton RCMP received a report of a missing woman from the Granite Lake Campground.

The campground is located approximately 50 kilometres west of Creighton, Sask., on Highway 106.

66-year-old Margaret Barney was last seen walking in the campground on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Barney is described as a white woman of heavy build (approximately 300 pounds, 5 feet 2 inches), with grey hair and brown eyes. She usually wears eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, capri pants and blue-green running shoes. She has a dragon tattoo on one of her arms.

Creighton RCMP officers are currently searching the area with volunteers and have organized for a drone and La Ronge Canadian Rangers to join the search effort.

Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP is asking for any assistance finding Barney, and to contact Creighton RCMP at 306-688-8888 with information.

Any info can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS (8477) or on their website. 

