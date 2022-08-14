Creighton RCMP searching for missing 66-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

On August 14, shortly after midnight, Creighton RCMP received a report of a missing woman from the Granite Lake Campground.

The campground is located approximately 50 kilometres west of Creighton, Sask., on Highway 106.

66-year-old Margaret Barney was last seen walking in the campground on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Barney is described as a white woman of heavy build (approximately 300 pounds, 5 feet 2 inches), with grey hair and brown eyes. She usually wears eyeglasses. She was last seen wearing a brown shirt, capri pants and blue-green running shoes. She has a dragon tattoo on one of her arms.

Creighton RCMP officers are currently searching the area with volunteers and have organized for a drone and La Ronge Canadian Rangers to join the search effort.

The RCMP is asking for any assistance finding Barney, and to contact Creighton RCMP at 306-688-8888 with information.

Any info can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS (8477) or on their website.

