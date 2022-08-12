Woman wanted in dangerous La Ronge, Sask. firearms incident arrested

Send this page to someone via email

A woman who was wanted in connection with a firearms incident in June in La Ronge, Sask., has been arrested by RCMP.

On June 19, RCMP issued a public safety alert due to two men in the area with handguns.

The incident also resulted in a firearm allegedly being discharged at a police officer.

One man was arrested after the incident and police were looking for three others, including Celine Charles.

The two others were arrested in June and July.

An RCMP statement said on Aug. 11, investigation determined Charles was in their detachment area.

Charles was wanted on one count of obstruction in relation to the incident in June.

Officers found Charles in Air Ronge, Sask. where the RCMP says she tried to flee but was arrested.

She will appear in La Ronge Provincial Court on Friday.

Sgt. Ashley St. Germaine with Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert general investigation section said all four individuals who were wanted in connection with this incident are now in custody.

“We want to thank the La Ronge community for their assistance and support during this complex investigation. Together, we are sending a clear message to those who wish to threaten our communities’ safety: we will not tolerate it,” St. Germaine added.

