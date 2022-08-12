Inquest into death of man at Saskatoon correctional centre to take place in September

Send this page to someone via email

The inquest into the death of 20-year-old man who was found unresponsive at Saskatoon correctional centre will take place this fall.

The province says the inquest will be held at Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre from Sept. 12 to 16. Coroner Brent Gough will preside.

Jayde Charles was found unresponsive in the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre on Dec. 5, 2019.

The province said medical personnel responded and lifesaving attempts were made, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and Charles was pronounced dead.

The Coroner’s Acts requires the Chief Coroner to hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or correctional facility, unless the person’s death was due entirely to natural causes and not preventable.

“The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner’s jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths,” the province stated in a news release.