Saskatoon Ex wrapping up after busy week

Send this page to someone via email

Sunday was the final day at the Saskatoon Ex and organizers say it’s been a great week.

“It’s been a really great ex for us so far, we’re happy to see all the families and everybody out enjoying the midway and all the great weather that we’ve had,” said Kristy Rempel, Prairieland Park Marketing Manager.

The whole week has been sunny skies, apart from the rain on Saturday evening.

Read more: Concern about ride safety mounts as CNE approaches and safety inspectors remain on strike

Organizers say this year’s turnout was up 2.5% from 2019. On Tuesday they saw 33,839 people. Wednesday had 30,199 people. Thursday saw 31,293 people. Friday it jumped to 40,000 people.

Saturday was the busiest day of the week with 51,426 people.

Story continues below advertisement

Ex visitors said they were having a great time.

“It’s awesome and it has the best rides in Saskatoon,” said Ryan, Ex visitor.

There were lots of rides for people to enjoy, and tons of food options. On top of that people could visit the Saskatoon Museum, have a meet and greet with PAW Patrol, and watch the Superdogs Pawvengers.

Rempel says she enjoyed getting to plan the event for this year and has loved seeing families having fun.

“It’s been a great, great event so far,” said Rempel.

Sunday night at the Ex is ending with ‘Rock Candy’ at 10 pm, which is a rock music cover band.

Followed by the daily firework show at 11 pm.