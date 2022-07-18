Thousand Islands Boat Museum unveils new boathouse exhibit

Send this page to someone via email

The Thousand Islands Boat Museum in Gananoque had its grand opening on Saturday for its new boathouse exhibit.

The boathouse features historic boats docked in the slips, and all the stories that come with each one.

The exhibit features two yacht cruisers and several antique motorboats.

“Today, we really celebrate the completion of the docks, the structure that is on top, and all the exhibitry inside that brings it to life,” said Susanne Richter, executive director of the museum.

“We have both interactive and experiential exhibits here.”

Funding for the project came from all three levels of government, and a significant portion of it came from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

The OTF is a division of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, which invests in local attractions such as the boat museum.

“We have such a wonderful history in Eastern Ontario and in Gananoque,” said Steve Clark, MPP of Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

“With boating and boat building, it’s a history that needs to be told. People need to know our roots along the St. Lawrence River.”

The Thousand Islands Boat Museum offers more than just history.

Interactive activities get visitors out on the water, learning about local history and nature, all while having a memorable experience.

“They’ll be able to go onto boats,” Richter said.

“We have two large yachts that are available for guided tours. We also have a ride boat that runs all summer long, four times a day — that’s a vintage mahogany boat. They’ll also be able to come and, for example, take sailing school that runs through all of August.”

In order to completely finish the boathouse exhibit, the construction phase took approximately five years, with the pandemic causing some slowdowns in the process.

But now the boats are in the water, and ready to tell their stories.