SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bed and breakfast owners in Gananoque experience the slowest tourism season in half a decade

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 8:11 pm
Click to play video: 'Gananoque Tourism' Gananoque Tourism
WATCH: Gananoque Inn reports slowest tourism season in half a decade.

The Gananoque Inn was built in 1867 originally as a carriage factory and later converted into a bed and breakfast. Mukesh and Ashvina Patel became the owners of the waterfront inn five years ago and say business has never been so slow.

“Our business occupancy rate in the summer is almost 80 to 90 per cent but after the pandemic, last year the whole year was 22 per cent” says the owner Mukesh Patel.

Most of their business comes from upstate New Yorkers that travel across the border during the summer months.

Read more: Gananoque Country Club celebrates 100th anniversary with historic lesson in golf

“We live in Thousand Islands, so lots of us people have cottages, and waterfronts, people come to stay with us, they come for lunch and dinner” says co-owner Ashvina Patel.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patels say the COVID-19 pandemic has their already limited staff working even harder to follow public health guidelines.

Ashvina explains, “Restaurant cleaning, door handles, everything needs to be sanitized so almost taking double time, so labour goes more.”

Trending Stories

Executive director of the Thousand Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce, Amy Kirkland, says that the Patels’ business is not the only one hit hard by the U.S.-Canada border closure. She says that all restaurants, bars,  hotels and inns in the area are struggling to stay afloat.

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario’s reopen plan receives mixed reaction from Kingston businesses

“It’s really sad right now because Canada doesn’t have a plan. As a marketing organization where 98 per cent of my business benefits from our American friends across the border, it doesn’t allow us to further prepare if you need PPE, and stuff like that, there’s just nothing guiding our businesses” says Kirkland.

The executive director also says that officials in Gananoque and the township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands have pivoted and have been targeting domestic travellers as their main tourist group as the Canadian and American governments have yet to unveil a plan for when non-essential travel will resume.

Click to play video: 'Canada extends U.S. border closure until July 21' Canada extends U.S. border closure until July 21
Canada extends U.S. border closure until July 21
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagKingston tagSmall Business tagHotel tagLocal Business tagGananoque tagBed And Breakfast tagGananoque Inn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers