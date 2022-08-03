Rides, food and entertainment: Queen City Ex 2022 officially underway

Send this page to someone via email

Wednesday marks the first day of the 2022 Queen City Ex in Regina which will provide fair-goers with a multitude of fun and entertainment over the next few days.

In 2021, despite COVID-19 protocols, the fair was highly successful, breaking the attendance record as an eight-day fair.

This year’s Queen City Ex is only five days, such as in previous years, running from Wednesday to Sunday.

Tim Reid, president and CEO of Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL), believes they will have a great fair financially and that attendance levels will be comparable to what the fair experienced before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Measuring ourselves against 2019, which was still a very good year, is probably what we are trying to do. But our sense is that across the country, fairs are returning to 2019 levels, but spending is significantly up,” says Reid.

“Attendance might be the same across the fairs that have gone through the first half of the summer, the spending is up anywhere from 20 to 30 per cent.”

Reid says the program being offered at this year’s exhibition will make it one to remember for folks planning on walking through the midway.

Some of the highlights he recommends people consider checking out include the unique and tasty food options throughout the fair, the thrilling rides and the live entertainment, which features a Thursday night show from recording artist Jason Derulo.

“I think Jason Derulo will be the largest artist we’ve probably ever put onstage at the Queen City Ex,” Reid suggests. “Honestly, value for money at $18 to get through the gates to watch Jason Derulo is probably the best value for an entertainment experience that exists this summer.”

This summer’s fair will showcase about 55 different rides, 60 food vendors and more than 30 new menu items.

While many of the classics such as the Zipper or Crazy Mouse are back for another round, people will also be able to experience a new ride in the Raptor Run.

Scooter Korek, vice president of client services with North American Midway Entertainment, says it has been great seeing a big turnout at each one of their fairs this summer in Canada.

“We’ve done five (fairs) in Canada so far and they have been nothing less than spectacular,” says Korek. “I think the community wants to get out and get going again, put this pandemic behind us and have some fun.”

Those willing to try out some interesting food combinations while at the Queen City Ex should look no further than new food items up for purchase, including squid ink Korean corndog, mac and cheese soft serve and Oreo rice.

Gates will be open noon-11 p.m. daily with admission and passes available for purchase at the gate.

The schedule and more information regarding this year’s Queen City Ex is available at the event website.

