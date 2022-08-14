Menu

Traffic

Man extricated from vehicle following Brampton collision: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 14, 2022 2:38 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is in hospital following a collision between two vehicles in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Cherrytree Drive and Ray Lawson Boulevard at around 1:17 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said two vehicles were involved in a collision in the area, with one vehicle on its side. Brampton firefighters extricated a man from the vehicle, police said.

Read more: Man in critical condition following 2-vehicle Brampton crash, police say

The man was taken to local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The intersection was closed immediately following the collision.

