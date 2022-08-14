Missing Lethbridge man located, found dead: LPS

Send this page to someone via email

A missing Lethbridge man, Braydon Allan Van Buuren, 30, was found dead Sunday, according to the Lethbridge Police Service.

Police confirmed to Global News that Van Buuren’s body was recovered from Chinook Lake in The Uplands subdivision of Lethbridge”.

Van Buuren was last seen by his family on Aug. 10 in Lethbridge, when a search request went out to help find him as police were concerned for his safety, according to a release sent Aug. 11.

LPS and EMS found him earlier today.

According to LPS, Van Buuren’s death is not suspicious and there will be no further investigation.