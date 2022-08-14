Winnipeg residents detain armed teen robber

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly attempting to rob a group of men with a Smith & Wesson BB air pistol.

Police say they were called to the 900 block of Portage Avenue around midnight on Sunday to reports of a robbery.

Police, along with the help of their Air1 helicopter, arrived to find the teen being held by the group of men.

Police say the teen was wearing a balaclava when he approached five men, between the ages of 26 and 29, and pointed the gun to rob them of their property.

The group of men originally fled the area, however, the 15-year-old approached them again while pointing the gun, attempting to rob them a second time.

Story continues below advertisement

The group of men managed to subdue the teen and hold him until officers arrived.

Read more: Charges laid after Winnipeg police say man with drugs called officer over to vehicle

Police say the suspect and victims did not know each other, but believe alcohol is a factor in the incident.

The 15-year-old faces a string of charges including:



– Armed Robbery using a Firearm x 4

– Pointing a Firearm

– Carrying Concealed Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition

– Possession of a Weapon

– Disguise with Intent