Richmond Hill man dies in Wasaga Beach drowning, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man from Richmond Hill has drowned swimming in the Town of Wasaga Beach, police say.

Officers from Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Huronia West detachment were called to investigate a swimmer who drowned in Nottawasaga River at around 5:20 p.m. on Saturday.

“Initial information was that a swimmer entered the water in a beach area close to the boat launch and failed to resurface,” police said.

Multiple emergency services personnel, including the force’s marine unit, took part in a search and recovered the victim’s body from the water. Despite first responders performing CPR, the swimmer was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police identified the swimmer as Kuljit Dhinsaa, 42, from Richmond Hill.

Story continues below advertisement

“The death is believed to be non-suspicious, and no foul play is suspected,” police said.