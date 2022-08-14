Menu

World

Spain wildfire forces evacuation of nearly 1,500 people

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 14, 2022 10:11 am
Click to play video: 'Spain wildfires: Flames near homes in Zamora as firefighters struggle with blazes' Spain wildfires: Flames near homes in Zamora as firefighters struggle with blazes
WATCH: Spain wildfires: Flames near homes in Zamora as firefighters struggle with blazes – Jul 19, 2022

A large wildfire in northeast Spain grew rapidly overnight and was burning out of control Sunday, forcing the evacuation of eight villages and 1,500 people in Zaragoza province, firefighters said.

The head of the local Aragon government, Javier Lamban, said Sunday that the situation was critical in the town of Anon de Moncayo and the priority for the 300 firefighters fighting the blaze was to protect human lives and villages.

Click to play video: 'Spain festival stage collapse kills 1, injures dozens after ‘extraordinary’ winds' Spain festival stage collapse kills 1, injures dozens after ‘extraordinary’ winds
Spain festival stage collapse kills 1, injures dozens after ‘extraordinary’ winds

The wildfire, which was declared Saturday, developed a 50-kilometer (31-mile) perimeter in less than 24 hours, the local forest chief said.

Story continues below advertisement

Those who fled took shelter in three different sports centers in nearby towns.

Firefighters said the outlook for taming the blaze depends on the weather, but gusty winds up to 60 kilometers (37 mph) were predicted.

© 2022 The Associated Press
