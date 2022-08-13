New Brunswickers gearing up for Acadian Day celebrations

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswickers are having a weekend of celebrations leading up to national Acadian Day on Aug. 15.

The annual celebration showcases Acadian history, culture and language. It was first marked in 1881 in Memramcook, N.B., during the first national Acadian convention.

The government of Canada passed the National Acadian Day Act in 2003.

Since then, Acadian people in the Maritimes and beyond have commemorated the day with parades, food festivals and performances in New Brunswick.

This year’s festivities include a big Acadian Festival (Festival Acadien) in Caraquet, an event that’s coming back for its 60th year in a row.

The festival began Aug. 5 with concerts happening daily across the city, with the grand itinerary reserved for Monday.

Acadian Day in Caraquet will begin with a mass at the Sanctuary of Sainte-Anne-du-Bocage, followed by dozens of performances by Acadian and French artists at the Old Convent in the city. More details on the itinerary are available on the festival’s website.

Caraquet has in past years also hosted a large Tintamarre, a parade-like celebration, for Acadian Day. It has been attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as other officials in the past.

Dieppe, which boasts itself as “the largest Acadian city in the world,” is set to have a big Aug. 15 celebration at the MusiquART site on Notre Dame Street. Activities will include a Tintamarre, music, bouncy castles and decorating stations.

Moncton is hosting Acadie Rock, a festival featuring Acadian rock musicians, between Aug. 12 and Aug. 20. More details are available on the festival’s website.

Another festival will be held at the botanical gardens in Edmundston Saturday through Monday, Sortie branchée en Acadie.

Those in the Chaleur region will be able to mark Acadian Day with Rendez-vous Acadien in Petit-Rocher, where Acadian pastries and dances will kick off the celebrations.

More events are happening across the province, with details available here.