Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

New Brunswickers celebrate Acadian Day amid pandemic

By Travis Fortnum Global News
Posted August 15, 2020 3:22 pm
ARCf hosts an annual Acadian Day celebration in Saint John.
ARCf hosts an annual Acadian Day celebration in Saint John. Travis Fortnum / Global News

Each year, New Brunswick’s Acadian community celebrates National Acadian Day on Aug. 15.

With the COVID-19 pandemic at large, it was apparent this year’s celebrations would look a little different.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 4 new cases identified in New Brunswick related to international travel

“Usually it’s a big celebration,” says Jonathan Poirier, communications director for Association Régionale de la Communauté Francophone de Saint-Jean.

ARCf hosted an outdoor event in Saint John to mark the occasion this year, where folks could enjoy live Acadian music from chalk-drawn social distancing bubbles, from their cars or from home via livestream.

“It’s about bringing the community together and celebrating being Acadian and being this awesome community that we are here in Saint John,” one attendee tells Global News.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Poirier says organizing this year’s celebration was more difficult than previous years, but also more important.

“It’s a very big logistics challenge,” he says, “but we really wanted to do it because New Brunswick has been doing very good and we’ve been doing the isolation very well and people respect social distancing and to reward our community for doing it well.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19New BrunswickSaint JohnFrancophoneAcadiaAcadianNational Acadian DayAcadian Dayjonathan poirier
Flyers
More weekly flyers