Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police execute 14 search warrants, lay 54 charges to ‘dismantle’ crime group

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 13, 2022 10:47 am
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Officers with Peel Regional Police say a significant operation to “dismantle” an alleged crime group has resulted in the arrest of 24 people.

The operation began early in 2022, with Peel police focusing on an organized crime group officers believed was emerging in Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area. Using provincial funding, a special project team was formed.

“The suspects used violence, intimidation and financial reward to recruit members and commit criminal acts throughout southern Ontario,” police said in a media release.

“This group is believed to be responsible for multiple weapons offences, cargo thefts and drug trafficking.”

Read more: Ontario government invests $87M to Toronto Police to fight gun, gang violence

Police said 14 search warrants were conducted in an investigation that led to 54 charges among 24 arrests.

Story continues below advertisement

Charges include uttering threats to cause death, weapons dangerous and possession of a controlled substance. Police also said they seized four firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and 10 stolen vehicles.

Peel Regional Police said other police service — including Toronto, York, Halton, Peterborough and Vancouver police — assisted with the operation.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagMississauga tagBrampton tagpeel police tagPeel Region tagPRP tagGTA gang tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers