Peel police execute 14 search warrants, lay 54 charges to ‘dismantle’ crime group

Officers with Peel Regional Police say a significant operation to “dismantle” an alleged crime group has resulted in the arrest of 24 people.

The operation began early in 2022, with Peel police focusing on an organized crime group officers believed was emerging in Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area. Using provincial funding, a special project team was formed.

“The suspects used violence, intimidation and financial reward to recruit members and commit criminal acts throughout southern Ontario,” police said in a media release.

“This group is believed to be responsible for multiple weapons offences, cargo thefts and drug trafficking.”

Police said 14 search warrants were conducted in an investigation that led to 54 charges among 24 arrests.

Charges include uttering threats to cause death, weapons dangerous and possession of a controlled substance. Police also said they seized four firearms, including a sawed-off shotgun and 10 stolen vehicles.

Peel Regional Police said other police service — including Toronto, York, Halton, Peterborough and Vancouver police — assisted with the operation.