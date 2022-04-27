Ontario government invests $87M to Toronto Police to fight gun, gang violence

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government said over three years it will give the Toronto Police Service $87 million to combat gun and gang violence “fueled by illegal guns smuggled into Canada from the U.S.”

“This significant investment will help the Toronto Police Service and their community partners protect neighbourhoods, fight crime and hold offenders accountable. It will help build a safer Toronto for all those who work, visit or call the city home,” Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said.

The province said more than $72 million will go towards several public safety initiatives focusing on gun and gang violence, sexual violence and harassment, human trafficking, mental health and addictions and hate-motivated crime.

The other 14.7 million, over three years, will go towards fighting gun and gang violence in Toronto through the “gun, gangs and violence strategy.”

The news comes as Toronto has seen several recent shootings in the city.

“This significant funding will allow us to enhance community safety resources in Toronto, including helping to address gun and gang violence and by expanding the Neighbourhood Officer Program, both of which are priorities of our communities,” Toronto Police Chief James Ramer said.

“This investment will help to keep the city safe and will allow the Service to redeploy our resources to the areas that matter most to the people of Toronto.”