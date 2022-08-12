Police investigate discovery of body in fire-ravaged house in Nanaimo, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating a suspicious death after the body of a man was found in a home destroyed by a fire in Nanaimo, B.C., Thursday evening.

The fire happened at a home on Athletic Street in the city’s south end around 5 p.m.

“Within 30 minutes, fire crews had the fire contained and the fire was extinguished,” Const. Gary O’Brien said.

“Crews went into the home and found a deceased male. Based on information given to our investigators, (the case has) been turned over to our serious crime unit.”

The house was secured by police officers as they awaited a search warrant to collect forensic evidence, according to O’Brien.

Police say information regarding the incident is limited at this time as it is early in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

