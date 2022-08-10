Menu

Canada

IIO closes investigation into Vernon death, finds police played no role in it

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 10, 2022 7:59 pm
Sign for the Independent Investigations Office of B.C.
The IIO's mandate is to investigate any incident where police actions or inactions may have caused harm or death to a civilian person. Independent Investigations Office

The province’s police watchdog agency has ended its investigation of a Vernon death this spring.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO), Vernon RCMP played no role in a man’s death on the morning of April 25, when officers attended a local residence at 7:25 a.m., to transport him to hospital.

“Video footage shows that when the man arrived with officers at the hospital, he went into medical distress,” the IIO said on Wednesday.

Read more: B.C. police watchdog investigates circumstances of Vernon death

“Despite the life-saving efforts of medical staff, the man was pronounced deceased.”

The IIO said its chief civilian director reviewed the evidence, which included a civilian witness statement, video footage, and police information, and determined the cause of death was not related to any police action or inaction.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in B.C., and it investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

