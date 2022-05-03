B.C. police watchdog investigates circumstances of Vernon death

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to look into the circumstances of a death that occurred shortly after a man was transported by RCMP to the hospital.
READ MORE: Fatal seadoo crash on Okanagan Lake not off-duty cop’s fault, B.C. police watchdog says
The Independent Investigations Office said in a statement released Monday, that at around 7:25 a.m. on April 25, the Mounties were called to take a man to the hospital, and that the journey happened “without incident.”
The release from the investigations office doesn’t indicate why the man was in need of a hospital in the first place.
Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man went into medical distress and died.
“The IIO was notified of the death shortly after it occurred and has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death,” reads the statement from the investigations office.
The IIO is B.C.’s independent civilian oversight agency of the police and investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.
Comments