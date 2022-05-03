Menu

Crime

B.C. police watchdog investigates circumstances of Vernon death

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 3, 2022 12:01 pm
BC IIO View image in full screen
The Independent Investigations Office. Global News

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called in to look into the circumstances of a death that occurred shortly after a man was transported by RCMP to the hospital.

READ MORE: Fatal seadoo crash on Okanagan Lake not off-duty cop’s fault, B.C. police watchdog says

The Independent Investigations Office said in a statement released Monday, that at around 7:25 a.m. on April 25, the Mounties were called to take a man to the hospital, and that the journey happened “without incident.”

The release from the investigations office doesn’t indicate why the man was in need of a hospital in the first place.

Click to play video: 'Family, B.C. IIO confirm death of Okanagan man' Family, B.C. IIO confirm death of Okanagan man
Family, B.C. IIO confirm death of Okanagan man – Oct 30, 2019

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the man went into medical distress and died.

“The IIO was notified of the death shortly after it occurred and has commenced an investigation to determine what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in the death,” reads the statement from the investigations office.

Read more: IIO report: Police acted appropriately during Vernon domestic disturbance arrest

Click to play video: 'IIO investigating fatal officer-involved shooing In East Vancouver' IIO investigating fatal officer-involved shooing In East Vancouver
IIO investigating fatal officer-involved shooing In East Vancouver

The IIO is B.C.’s independent civilian oversight agency of the police and investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

 

