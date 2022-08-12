Two-car crash in Toronto’s north end leaves 1 dead

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are investigating after a fatal crash killed one person in the city’s north end early Friday.

Police said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue.

There were two vehicles involved and two people were taken to hospital via paramedics, police said.

Paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition and a woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The area is closed for the investigation.

COLLISION:

Dufferin St + Steeles Av West

4:13am@TrafficServices is on scene investigating

– Two vehicles involved

– One person was transported to hospital by medics and was pronounced deceased at hospital

– The area will be closed for investigation @TTCnotices#GO1549410

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 12, 2022

Story continues below advertisement