Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Two-car crash in Toronto’s north end leaves 1 dead

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 12, 2022 6:53 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say they are investigating after a fatal crash killed one person in the city’s north end early Friday.

Police said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue.

There were two vehicles involved and two people were taken to hospital via paramedics, police said.

Paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition and a woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

One person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Trending Stories

The area is closed for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagFatal Crash tagToronto crash tagToronto Collision tagDufferin Street tagSteeles Avenue tagToronto car crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers