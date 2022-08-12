Two-car crash in Toronto’s north end leaves 1 dead

Toronto police say they are investigating after a fatal crash killed one person in the city’s north end early Friday.
Police said the crash happened just after 4 a.m. in the area of Dufferin Street and Steeles Avenue.
There were two vehicles involved and two people were taken to hospital via paramedics, police said.
Paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition and a woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
One person was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The area is closed for the investigation.
