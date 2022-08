Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman is dead after a drowning in Pickering, Ont., police say.

Durham Regional Police said the incident occurred in the Zator Avenue area on Thursday.

Police said the woman drowned in a pool and succumbed to her injuries.

No other details were immediately available.

4:47 Backyard pool safety Backyard pool safety – Jul 20, 2022