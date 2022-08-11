Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

7th victim comes forward after shooting in Ajax, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 2:27 pm
The scene of the shooting on Monday morning. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting on Monday morning. Global News

Police say a seventh victim has come forward who was injured in a shooting in Ajax, Ont., earlier this month.

Durham Regional Police previously said emergency crews were called at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 1, for a shooting on Harwood Avenue, south of Highway 401.

Read more: 6 people shot at back of Ajax, Ont., restaurant, police say

Staff Sgt. Tony Romano said one of the victims was in life-threatening condition, while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Story continues below advertisement

Romano added that three of the victims were men and three were women.

Trending Stories

On Thursday, police said a seventh victim “recently” came forward after seeking medical attention.

Officers said the seventh victim’s injuries are “considered minor.”

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are searching for a newer-model black Honda Civic with “distinct rims.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagShooting tagAjax tagDurham Regional Police tagDRPS tagAjax shooting tagShooting Ajax tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers