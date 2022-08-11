7th victim comes forward after shooting in Ajax, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a seventh victim has come forward who was injured in a shooting in Ajax, Ont., earlier this month.

Durham Regional Police previously said emergency crews were called at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 1, for a shooting on Harwood Avenue, south of Highway 401.

Staff Sgt. Tony Romano said one of the victims was in life-threatening condition, while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators have had a 7th shooting victim come forward. The shooting injured seven patrons of an after-hours party in Ajax on Aug 1. Police are looking to identify the below vehicle. Possibly a Honda Civic. UPDATE – https://t.co/9Z5eNo1YhB pic.twitter.com/CQA8B4vdpv — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) August 11, 2022

Romano added that three of the victims were men and three were women.

On Thursday, police said a seventh victim “recently” came forward after seeking medical attention.

Officers said the seventh victim’s injuries are “considered minor.”

According to police, the investigation is ongoing.

Officers are searching for a newer-model black Honda Civic with “distinct rims.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.