7th victim comes forward after shooting in Ajax, Ont.: police

Police say a seventh victim has come forward who was injured in a shooting in Ajax, Ont., earlier this month.
Durham Regional Police previously said emergency crews were called at around 1:20 a.m. on Aug. 1, for a shooting on Harwood Avenue, south of Highway 401.
Staff Sgt. Tony Romano said one of the victims was in life-threatening condition, while the others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Romano added that three of the victims were men and three were women.
On Thursday, police said a seventh victim “recently” came forward after seeking medical attention.
Officers said the seventh victim’s injuries are “considered minor.”
According to police, the investigation is ongoing.
Officers are searching for a newer-model black Honda Civic with “distinct rims.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
