Crime

2 people taken to hospital after daylight shooting at Richmond Hill cemetery: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 11, 2022 4:24 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police said two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting in Richmond Hill, Ont.

York Regional Police said officers received a report of a shooting at a cemetery Leslie Street and Bethesda Side Road area just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Brampton axe, machete attack: Victim had ‘safety plan’ after receiving death threat

Story continues below advertisement

Police said “multiple shots” were fired and two people were taken to hospital.

Trending Stories

According to police, three or four male suspects were reportedly seen fleeing the area in an SUV.

-more to come…

