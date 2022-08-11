2 people taken to hospital after daylight shooting at Richmond Hill cemetery: police

Police said two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting in Richmond Hill, Ont.
York Regional Police said officers received a report of a shooting at a cemetery Leslie Street and Bethesda Side Road area just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said “multiple shots” were fired and two people were taken to hospital.
According to police, three or four male suspects were reportedly seen fleeing the area in an SUV.
-more to come…
