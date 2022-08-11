2 people taken to hospital after daylight shooting at Richmond Hill cemetery: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police said two people have been taken to hospital after a shooting in Richmond Hill, Ont.

York Regional Police said officers received a report of a shooting at a cemetery Leslie Street and Bethesda Side Road area just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Shooting at cemetery in Richmond Hill. Multiple shots fired. 2 victims transported to hospital. Multiple suspects believed to have fled in an SUV.

Police said “multiple shots” were fired and two people were taken to hospital.

According to police, three or four male suspects were reportedly seen fleeing the area in an SUV.

