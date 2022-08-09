Menu

Crime

1 dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 9, 2022 6:42 am
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News

Toronto paramedics say one person has died following a shooting in the city’s north end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Ralph Street and Rosemount Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road, at around 3 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News there was a shooting and they assessed two people.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

More to come.

