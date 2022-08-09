1 dead after shooting in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto paramedics say one person has died following a shooting in the city’s north end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to Ralph Street and Rosemount Avenue, near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road, at around 3 a.m.

Paramedics told Global News there was a shooting and they assessed two people.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another person was transported to hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition.

More to come.