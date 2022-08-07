Menu

Crime

Police investigate 2 overnight shootings in Etobicoke and Scarborough

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 7, 2022 11:14 am
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are investigating after two separate shootings in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first incident was reported near Etobicoke’s Sherway Gardens Mall in the area Sherway Drive and The West Mall around 12:43 a.m.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area and located a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, around 3:03 a.m., police responded to a separate shooting on the other side of the city.

According to Toronto police, officers were called to reports of a shooting and a vehicle fleeing the scene around Morningside and Sheppard avenues in Scarborough.

Police said that, soon after the incident, a man who had been shot arrived at hospital. His injuries are said to be serious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

