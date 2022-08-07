Police investigate 2 overnight shootings in Etobicoke and Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are investigating after two separate shootings in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The first incident was reported near Etobicoke’s Sherway Gardens Mall in the area Sherway Drive and The West Mall around 12:43 a.m.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area and located a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, around 3:03 a.m., police responded to a separate shooting on the other side of the city.

According to Toronto police, officers were called to reports of a shooting and a vehicle fleeing the scene around Morningside and Sheppard avenues in Scarborough.

Police said that, soon after the incident, a man who had been shot arrived at hospital. His injuries are said to be serious.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers.

SHOOTING:

Morningside Av + Sheppard Av

*3:03am*

– Police responded to reports that someone had been shot and vehicles were seen fleeing the area

– Not long after, a man attended a hospital who had been shot

– Injuries are serious

– Anyone w/info contact police#GO1514323

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 7, 2022

SHOOTING:

Sherway Dr + The West Mall

*12:43am*

– Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area

– Man located with gunshot wound

– He was transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury

– Anyone w/info contact police#GO1513770

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 7, 2022

Advertisement